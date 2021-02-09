ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.23 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $554.77 million and $157.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,399,873 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.