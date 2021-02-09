Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Down to $20.70

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $18.63. Ideal Power shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 18,659 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power accounts for about 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

