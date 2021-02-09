IDEX Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. IDEX has a market cap of $40.04 million and $5.01 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.01125387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.64 or 0.05665495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00042668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031447 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

