Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Idle has a market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $886,486.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for $13.98 or 0.00030241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,249 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

