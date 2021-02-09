Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

