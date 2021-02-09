Ieq Capital LLC Buys 23,137 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 353.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

