Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

