Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

