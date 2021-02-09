Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

