Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

