Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. TIAA FSB raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 367,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Mondelez International by 43.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

