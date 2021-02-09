Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

