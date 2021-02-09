Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $153.89.

