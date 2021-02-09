Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

