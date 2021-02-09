Ieq Capital LLC Sells 24,710 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

