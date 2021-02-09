Ieq Capital LLC Sells 30,714 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,085,396 shares of company stock worth $144,085,213.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

