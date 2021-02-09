iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Volume of $16.13 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $131.94 million and $16.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

