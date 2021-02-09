iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Shares of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,137,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,248,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -3.11.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

