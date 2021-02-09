Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $104,472.47 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.30 or 0.99982396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00094462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,396,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,612 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

