Ignition (IC) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ignition has a market cap of $96,230.96 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.96 or 0.99636192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,396,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,444 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.