II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.97 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

Several analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.28.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

