II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $94.15, with a volume of 70825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.73.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.28.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $504,614.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its position in II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in II-VI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

