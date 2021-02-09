II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.63 million.II-VI also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.81-0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

