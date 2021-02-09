Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Illinois Tool Works worth $152,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

