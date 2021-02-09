IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Up 8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 414,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 443,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Get IMAC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.