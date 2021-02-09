Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.00

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 127116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.47. The company has a market capitalization of £332.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 1.57 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

