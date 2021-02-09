Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.26

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 214694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

