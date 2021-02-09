Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

INCY opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

