Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.
INCY opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.
In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
