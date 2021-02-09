India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Up 13.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 18,718,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 6,819,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

