Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$365.43 million for the quarter.

IDG opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 912.59. The company has a market cap of C$118.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.48.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; 94 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

