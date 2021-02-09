Industrial Alliance Securities Downgrades ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) to Hold

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,121. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies at the end of the most recent quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.