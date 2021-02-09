Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to “Buy”

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

IPPLF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 7,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

