InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.85. InfuSystem shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 87,100 shares.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

In other news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 490.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 387,752 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

