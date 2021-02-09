Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $236.90 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236.90 million and $132.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.32 or 0.00032553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00192830 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,458,825 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

