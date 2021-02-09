INMAX Market Cap Reaches $12,359.68 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $12,359.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.47 or 0.05394038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038173 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

