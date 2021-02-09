InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Shares Up 2.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.94 and last traded at C$5.68. 24,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4799999 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

