Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Buy

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.