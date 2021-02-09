Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Buy

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.
About Innate Pharma
