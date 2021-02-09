Innospec (IOSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IOSP opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

