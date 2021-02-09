Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02. 3,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

