Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Up 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (BATS:UJAN)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.13. 37,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.