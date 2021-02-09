INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00017510 BTC on popular exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $630,608.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

