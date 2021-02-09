Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,006,720.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,177.40.

On Monday, January 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,421. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -206.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.