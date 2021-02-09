Insider Selling: American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 50,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,426,407 shares in the company, valued at C$5,577,272.82.

Larry Reaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Larry Reaugh sold 4,500 shares of American Manganese stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$922.50.

American Manganese stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.54. 3,249,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.60 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. American Manganese Inc. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.86.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

