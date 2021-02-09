Insider Selling: American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Senior Officer Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$463,200.

Teresa Piorun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Teresa Piorun sold 38,700 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$34,056.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Teresa Piorun sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Teresa Piorun sold 11,300 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$12,882.00.

Shares of American Manganese stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.54. 3,249,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. American Manganese Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.60 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

