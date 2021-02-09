Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells 3,886 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 570,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 532,418 shares during the period. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

