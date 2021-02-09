Insider Selling: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Sells 42,762 Shares of Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Jeffrey F. Odonnell sold 42,762 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $218,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BSGM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 411,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,723. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

