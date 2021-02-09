Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeremy Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32.

FIBK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 143,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

