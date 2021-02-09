Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 72,128 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 267,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,858. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $498.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

