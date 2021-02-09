Insider Selling: Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Insider Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) insider Steven Cooklin sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £1,350,000 ($1,763,783.64).
Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.84. Manolete Partners Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).
Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Company Profile
