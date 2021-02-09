Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $980.42.

NASDAQ:MRCY remained flat at $$75.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.